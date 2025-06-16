LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Price Target Raised to $3.60 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.40 to $3.60 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 139.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LiqTech International

LiqTech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.91.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 76.05% and a negative net margin of 69.76%. Analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in LiqTech International by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LiqTech International by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in LiqTech International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 207,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,182,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,129 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.