Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.73% from the stock’s previous close.

BTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of BTDR stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

