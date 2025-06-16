Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.73% from the stock’s previous close.
BTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.
Get Our Latest Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 4.6%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bitdeer Technologies Group
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 4 Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stocks Available at a Bargain
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- AMD Accelerates Stack Development: Share Price to Follow
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Tariff Talks Advance, What Taiwan Semiconductor Can Deliver
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.