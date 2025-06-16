Claris Advisors LLC MO Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 0.9% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 926.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 258,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,789,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.07 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.