Claris Advisors LLC MO Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 0.9% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 926.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 258,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,789,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.07 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
