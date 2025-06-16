Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hinge Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.
Hinge Health Trading Down 0.7%
About Hinge Health
Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.
