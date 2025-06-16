Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $92.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Celanese from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

CE stock opened at $54.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $147.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,120.24. This trade represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 73.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Celanese by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

