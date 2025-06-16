Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Short Interest Up 97.8% in May

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the May 15th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE GHI opened at $11.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $278.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $15.31.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jones Trading lowered their price target on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

