Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $216.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Wix.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $280.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $149.10 on Monday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $137.94 and a 1 year high of $247.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.97.

Wix.com announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,510,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,081,000 after buying an additional 1,266,202 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,425,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,422,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,260,000 after acquiring an additional 304,712 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,904,000 after purchasing an additional 380,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,151,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

