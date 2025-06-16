Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Holdings Raised by Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC

Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $67.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $68.19.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

