Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 1.0% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $67.94 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.