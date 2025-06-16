Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,084,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,213,861,000 after acquiring an additional 86,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,769,048,000 after acquiring an additional 99,667 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,046,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,672,409,000 after acquiring an additional 144,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,088,094,000 after acquiring an additional 96,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,729,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $982,994,000 after acquiring an additional 269,656 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $237.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.78.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $210.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.03. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

