Abound Wealth Management Has $105,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 174.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $178.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.88 and a 200-day moving average of $176.62. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.