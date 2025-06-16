Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,219 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Trevian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 220,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 222,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $293.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

