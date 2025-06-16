Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases 330 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 255,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 32.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $309.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $356.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.10 and a 200-day moving average of $347.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.43%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.