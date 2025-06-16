First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $25,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 236,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. First Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,268,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 924,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $46.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

