M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,402.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $115,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $63.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $68.77.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

