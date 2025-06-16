Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,944 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.75% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $92,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $110.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.