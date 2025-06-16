Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Stock Position Lifted by Verisail Partners LLC

Verisail Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Verisail Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Verisail Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,928,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 469,893 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 468,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,373,000 after buying an additional 214,093 shares during the period. Vestment Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,839,000. Entrewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,830,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 406,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after buying an additional 126,336 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.27 on Monday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

