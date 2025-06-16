2,064 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 331,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $599.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $569.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $588.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

