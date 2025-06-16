Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) is Community Trust & Investment Co.’s Largest Position

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,920,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares during the quarter. Community Trust Bancorp makes up approximately 6.2% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 10.61% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $96,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 41.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 20.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

CTBI opened at $50.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $915.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.58. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.01 per share, with a total value of $102,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,219.99. This represents a 13.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

