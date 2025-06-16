Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys 71,687 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 829.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,687 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4,238.6% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,894,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,546,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,804,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,482,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,007,000 after acquiring an additional 208,378 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,366,000 after acquiring an additional 129,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $90.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average of $91.15. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $88.95 and a 52 week high of $95.32.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

