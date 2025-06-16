FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after acquiring an additional 530,390 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Li Auto by 594.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 112,642 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,637,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra Research raised Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Macquarie cut Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC set a $38.50 price objective on Li Auto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Li Auto Stock Performance

LI opened at $27.76 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Li Auto had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

