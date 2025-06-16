Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Variant Private Wealth LLC

Variant Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up 0.8% of Variant Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Variant Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Snowflake by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,756,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $208.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.21. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $214.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.74.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $545,971.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,932,873.41. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $52,087.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,968.75. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 903,058 shares of company stock worth $170,730,711 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

