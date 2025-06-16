Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,322 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $213,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,057 shares in the company, valued at $97,361,804. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $173.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.00. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Read Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.