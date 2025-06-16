Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 566 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.2% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,565,279,000 after buying an additional 2,108,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,202,000 after buying an additional 2,643,752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after buying an additional 15,837,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,754,672,000 after buying an additional 659,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after buying an additional 18,619,417 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $13,349,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,792. The trade was a 77.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This trade represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $92.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average is $72.94. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $94.83.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on APH. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

