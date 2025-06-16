Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 4,772 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.