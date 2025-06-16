QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,473 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 0.7% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $62,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. This represents a 38.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,000. The trade was a 80.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $92.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $94.83.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

