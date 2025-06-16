Highline Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 493 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,988 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $69.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $71.61.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
