Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,993 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,275,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,001,000 after purchasing an additional 67,726 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,536,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,046,000 after purchasing an additional 668,720 shares in the last quarter.

BIV opened at $76.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

