Adero Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,659,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,967 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 10.0% of Adero Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $153,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $97.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average is $95.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $102.23.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

