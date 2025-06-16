Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $850,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,216,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,295,000 after buying an additional 62,004 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $5,261,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 50,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE MDT opened at $87.19 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.26.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

