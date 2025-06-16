Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $850,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,216,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,295,000 after buying an additional 62,004 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $5,261,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 50,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Stock Down 1.5%
NYSE MDT opened at $87.19 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.26.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.45%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDT
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.