Adero Partners LLC Sells 710 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Adero Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,562,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,488 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,877,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,270,379,000 after acquiring an additional 231,310 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,602,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,031,632,000 after acquiring an additional 294,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,210,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,391,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,256 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $211.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.82.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

