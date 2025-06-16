Pflug Koory LLC Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,915,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,291,000 after purchasing an additional 814,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $529.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $563.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $648.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $836.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

