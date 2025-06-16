GEM Asset Management LLC Sells 216 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GEM Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $526.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $330.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

