iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $208.89 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.06. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.