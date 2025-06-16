Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Stock analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Get Insulet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $304.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.06. Insulet has a 1-year low of $173.00 and a 1-year high of $329.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.20 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,525. The trade was a 36.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,382,134.60. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Insulet by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.