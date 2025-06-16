Adero Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $4,609,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 27.6% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, June 6th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.14.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $710.53 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $717.87. The company has a market capitalization of $145.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $567.40.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

