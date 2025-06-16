Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $3.32 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.66%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.