Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722,197 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $254,018,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9,985.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,707,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $158,018,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 220.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,027,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,645 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $74.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.31. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

