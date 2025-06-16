BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Position Lifted by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) by 1,809.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the quarter. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN comprises 1.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance
Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock opened at $433.90 on Monday. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN has a 1 year low of $254.04 and a 1 year high of $697.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 3.80.
BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
