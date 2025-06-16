FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 769.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Everi makes up about 0.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everi by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 830,470 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everi by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 521,218 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $5,912,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Everi by 3,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 429,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 415,833 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in Everi by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,880,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 405,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,413 shares in the company, valued at $789,428.75. The trade was a 34.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Everi Price Performance

EVRI stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Everi had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

