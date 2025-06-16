QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $29.46 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Masco worth $29,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Masco by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Masco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Masco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Masco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $61.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. Masco’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $71.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

