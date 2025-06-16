Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,181,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.96 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

