Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $189.83 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

