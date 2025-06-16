TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 48 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.3%

JPM stock opened at $264.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.10 and a 200-day moving average of $250.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.65.

Get Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.