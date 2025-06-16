Southland Equity Partners LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $66,088,000. SMART Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.65.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $264.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.10 and a 200-day moving average of $250.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

