Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 337,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,956,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. This trade represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.93.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $102.06 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $86.55 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day moving average of $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

