Trust Point Inc. Sells 662 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trust Point Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

Target Trading Down 4.1%

NYSE:TGT opened at $95.25 on Monday. Target Co. has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.