Trust Point Inc. Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 46,760 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,797,000 after buying an additional 226,246 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $44.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $331.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.