Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $21,525,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $224.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.35 and a 200-day moving average of $215.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.