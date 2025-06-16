1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,682,000 after buying an additional 889,193 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after buying an additional 252,380 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,271,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,129,000 after buying an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter.

HDV opened at $118.07 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.77 and a 200-day moving average of $115.71.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

